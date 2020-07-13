1/1
George M. Riccitelli
1939 - 2020
Riccitelli, George M.
George M. Riccitelli, 81, of East Haven, passed away July 11, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born February 3, 1939 in New Haven to Carlo and Julia (Arpino) Riccitelli. George is survived by his four loving and devoted daughters, Donna Riccitelli of New Haven, Dawn Riccitelli of East Haven, Diane Riccitelli of Branford and Georgeann Riccitelli of East Haven along with four grandchildren he adored, Theodore Lipp III, Amber Cowell (Brian), Aaron Jones and Randee "Buttercup" Chobian and one great-grandchild, Cody Cowell. He is also survived by five siblings, Philomena "Dolly" Apuzzo of New Haven, Gloria Daly of North Haven, Rosemary Riccitelli of East Haven, Carmine "Chick" Riccitelli (Marie) of East Haven and Albert Riccitelli of New Haven and numerous nieces/nephews and extended family. George was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Carmino Riccitelli, two brothers, Pasquale Riccitelli and Joseph Riccitelli and two sisters, Mary Quagliano and Lucy Anyzeski.
George made a career on the railroad and retired from Metro North. He loved spending time listening to country music, watching old western movies, soaking up the sun and lounging in his pool. In his younger years he was an outdoorsman, spending time hunting, crabbing and fishing. Family was most important to him. He loved all his family and treasured being a father, grandfather and most recently a great-grandfather.
Family will receive mask wearing friends on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
01:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
