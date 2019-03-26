Walls, George M.

George M. Walls, 79 of West Haven, CT departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Hospital of St. Raphael with family and friends by his side.

George was born in Teaneck, New Jersey November 4, 1939. George leaves behind his wife Rosalie and daughter Lorice, many nieces, nephews grand and great-grandchildren. George was predeceased by his son Martin (Marty), his sisters Sally and Juanita and brother Steven. George was employed by Yale University for 30 years where he retired. He also worked for West Haven School System as a crossing guard at the corner of Washington and Main Street.

A celebration of his life was held on March 10, 2019 at the Polish American Club. The Wall family and friends would like to thank everyone for their support and word of comfort during their time of grief. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019