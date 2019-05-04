Browne, George Mandele

George Mandelé Browne, 46, of East Haven, transitioned to be with the Almighty and the ancestors on April 26, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Elise C. Browne and George W. Edwards on November 15, 1972. George attended Hillhouse High School and Gateway Community College. He was employed as an Assistant Teacher with New Haven Child Development Program, patient transporter at Yale New Haven Hospital, telephone installer for SNET and ultimately as a Firefighter in the New Haven Fire Service where he worked for 20 years. He was also a member of the New Haven Firebird Society. He leaves to cherish his memory, son Tavairr D. Pierce; sisters, Elizabeth Dickerson and Angela Browne-Edwards; niece, Jenaya Browne Brock; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Lumumba Che Farmer.

Friends are urged to call during the wake on Mon., May 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Dixwell Avenue United Church of Christ, 217 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. A celebration of his life will take place Tues., May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Browne family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019