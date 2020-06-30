Massaro, George

George Massaro, beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away June 2, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL. He was 79. Born in Long Beach, CA, he grew up in Hamden, CT. He served in the Navy as a cook aboard the USS William R. Rush. He settled down in New Jersey for several years before returning to East Haven, CT where he worked for Southern New England Telephone (SNET). Once he retired, he moved to Jupiter, FL in 2015. Known for making his famous breads, he enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He loved playing "the oldies" songs on his piano, watching pro and college sports, and telling the laughable stories of his life in CT. He was predeceased by his father, George Massaro Sr. of New Haven, CT; his mother Filomena Massaro of New Haven, CT; and his sister Pauline Juliano of East Haven, CT. He is survived by his son George "Butch" Massaro III of Jupiter, FL; his daughters, Kimberly Serluco of Manalapan, NJ; Sheryl Massaro of South Amboy, NJ; Tara Rall and her husband Rick of Pasadena, MD; his sister Josephine Raccio of East Haven, CT; his brother Robert Massaro and his wife Diana of Anthem, AZ; his 8 grandchildren and his many family members who reside in CT. A celebration of life will be held July 18, 2020 in Jupiter, FL and another in East Haven, CT at a later date.



