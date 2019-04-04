Smith Jr., George Maxwell

George Maxwell Smith Jr., 93, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born June 28, 1925 in New Haven, CT, the son of George Maxwell Smith and Doris Louise (Reynolds) Smith.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Bernice (Danz) Smith; his son, David J. Smith (Annmarie), of Deep River; his daughter, Suzanne Garbarini (Doug), of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; seven grandchildren, Patrick Smith (Michelle) of Centerbrook, Colin Smith, Brendan Smith, Caitlin Smith and Daniel Smith, all of Deep River, Alison Garbarini and Elizabeth Garbarini, both of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, and one great-grandchild, Katherine Smith, of Centerbrook.

George spent his early life in the Westville section of New Haven and was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served in the Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1946. He later moved to Madison where he resided for the past 67 years. Before his retirement, he was employed as a surveyor for the Connecticut Department of Transportation. George was a member of the American Legion Post 79, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Madison Post, the Connecticut Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, General David Humphreys Branch, and the Shoreline Amateur Radio Club. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston post Rd., Madison. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. Burial will follow at West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the , Connecticut Hospice or the . Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019