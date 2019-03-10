Montano D.D.S., George V.

Dr. George V. Montano D.D.S. 89, of Orange beloved husband of 67 years to Salvina Grignano Montano passed away on March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home. Loving father of Laurie (Paula Piccirillo) Montano of Guilford, Robert (Dawn) Montano of Eastham, MA and Sally (Christopher Azoti) Montano of Orange. Grandfather of Joseph (Nicole), Jeffrey (Kristen), Julie, Bobby (Leah), Johnny, Matthew and Michael. Brother of Carmel DiLeone and Nicholas (Theresa) Montano all of Milford. George was born in New Haven on January 25, 1930 son of the late Nicholas and Martha Ercolano Montano. Prior to his retirement, George was the owner of George V. Montano D.D.S. practicing Pedodontics in New Haven and Orange. George was a Providence College graduate earning a Bachelors of Science Degree and a Temple Medical School graduate earning his D.D.S. George was an Army captain in Ft. Bragg. He also was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giants fan and loved his vacations to Cape Cod, especially his favorite restaurant, Montano's. The Montano family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at YNHH St. Raphael Campus for the special care shown to George during his illness and also his home caregivers of Iwina, Alina, Viola and Alexandria.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven TUESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Infant Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis,TN 38105 or the P. O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Sign George's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019