McClease, George Otto
George Otto McClease, 90, of New Haven, CT was called home on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. He was born March 12th, 1930 in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Edward McClease and Esther Barnes McClease. George McClease served in the United States Military in the Army Division. After George served his time in the military he moved to New Haven, CT where he was a resident for the past 65 years. George worked at Lloyd Lumber Supply prior to working at Thirsty Home Center. George was a hard-worker who loved to work with his hands. After many years of working he retired and devoted his time to his family. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. George McClease leaves to cherish his memory his sons, George O. McClease Jr. (Laura) and Gerald O. McClease (Deborah); his daughter Yolanda L. McClease; 5 grandchildren, Ebony, Cassandra, Gerald Jr., Jada and Taya McClease; 5 great-grandchildren Christian Jamier George McClease, Richard Barnett McClease, Chase Barnett McClease, Ryder and Ross Barnett all of New Haven, CT; and a host of relatives and friends. George was predeceased by his wife Thelma Marie McClease and 3 sisters (Mamie Lee, Florina Whitehead and Vivian Boatwright); and 4 brothers (John, Claude and Clyde and LeRoyal).
Funeral and Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hour will be at the church from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com