1/1
George Otto McClease
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McClease, George Otto
George Otto McClease, 90, of New Haven, CT was called home on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. He was born March 12th, 1930 in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Edward McClease and Esther Barnes McClease. George McClease served in the United States Military in the Army Division. After George served his time in the military he moved to New Haven, CT where he was a resident for the past 65 years. George worked at Lloyd Lumber Supply prior to working at Thirsty Home Center. George was a hard-worker who loved to work with his hands. After many years of working he retired and devoted his time to his family. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. George McClease leaves to cherish his memory his sons, George O. McClease Jr. (Laura) and Gerald O. McClease (Deborah); his daughter Yolanda L. McClease; 5 grandchildren, Ebony, Cassandra, Gerald Jr., Jada and Taya McClease; 5 great-grandchildren Christian Jamier George McClease, Richard Barnett McClease, Chase Barnett McClease, Ryder and Ross Barnett all of New Haven, CT; and a host of relatives and friends. George was predeceased by his wife Thelma Marie McClease and 3 sisters (Mamie Lee, Florina Whitehead and Vivian Boatwright); and 4 brothers (John, Claude and Clyde and LeRoyal).
Funeral and Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hour will be at the church from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved