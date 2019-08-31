New Haven Register Obituaries
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Northford Cemetery
Resources
George P. Baldwin


1943 - 2019
George P. Baldwin Obituary
Baldwin, George P.
George P. Baldwin, age 76, of Higganum passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 surrounded by his family at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. George was the beloved husband of Joann Jones Baldwin. He was born in North Branford on March 28, 1943 to the late George and Ellen Twirgo Baldwin. George earned his Bachelor's Degree with a Math major. He was employed by Blakeslee Construction before starting Baldwin Excavating. George enjoyed golf, boating, visits to Block Island and always looked forward to celebrating on July 4th weekend. He was a devoted husband and will be sadly missed. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, George (Tracy) Baldwin, Richard Baldwin, Christin (Rob) Klouda and six grandchildren, Elizabeth Baldwin, Stephanie Baldwin, Rachel Potenziani, George Baldwin, Abigail Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin. A special thank you to Middlesex Healthcare and Middlesex Hospital for their special care and compassion. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will be a graveside service, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11 a.m. at Northford Cemetery. Donations in George's memory may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 (888) 949-2577 http://www.alsa.org/donate/. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019
