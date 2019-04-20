Zotti, George P.

On April 18, 2019 George P. Zotti, 86, of Hamden peacefully passed at The Connecticut Hospice. He was born on February 13, 1933 in New Haven, CT to Cosimo Zotti and Emma Benevento Zotti. George was the youngest of 7 children; brother to Louis, Roger, Mario, David Zotti, and sisters Concetta "Connie" Grillo and Elizabeth "Betty" Vitagliano, all who adored their baby brother "Georgie". He grew up in the Legion Avenue section of New Haven and graduated from Hill House High School in 1952. George entered the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Korean War from 1953-1955. Upon his return, he met Theresa D'Elia at a YMCA dance. They were married for 62 years. George became a bricklayer in 1960 and later became the General Manager of Circle Lanes in East Haven until his retirement. George and Theresa have 2 loving daughters, Linda Campano of Hamden and Carolyn Mancini of Branford, sons-in-law Marc Campano and John Mancini. Taylor Campano and Emily Mancini cherished their grandfather. He has 27 nieces and nephews. George was Godfather to Marilyn Carroll, Nick Grillo, Kristen Zotti, Elissa Vitagliano and Darcy Cartier. George was a kind and humble soul. He was the guy you could count on for anything. George enjoyed spending time with his family, most any foods, an occasional visit to the casino, and a sunny day on the front porch. He was an avid bowler who was inducted in the New Haven County Bowlers Hall of Fame. George was a proud veteran and loyal member of The American Legion Highwood Post No. 150. George was diagnosed with dementia several years ago but with Theresa's loyal and devoted care was only significantly impacted over the last 4 months. His peaceful passing is a comfort to his family as we are certain he is with his parents, brothers and sisters, his best friend, bowling partner and brother-in-law Jimmy Palumbo. He will be greatly missed by Theresa, Linda, Carolyn, Marc, John, Taylor, Emily and his brother Davey in Cape Coral, FL. The family would like to thank those caregivers who understood this terrible disease and treated him with dignity and love; Tasha, Laura, and Eddie at Whitney Manor. And, the entire care team at The Connecticut Hospice. Visiting hours will be on Monday, April 22nd from 5-8 p.m. at North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., North Haven. George's funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in his honor at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church in Hamden. Interment with full military honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019