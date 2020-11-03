LaMarsh, George PotterGeorge Potter LaMarsh, 95, of North Haven; passed away peacefully at Portland Rehab on October 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Virginia McKeen LaMarsh. George was born on December 22, 1924 to the late George P. and Mary Cloonan LaMarsh. He was a WWII United States Veteran having served in the Army. After the war George worked for the United States Postal Service in the Mt. Carmel section of Hamden. He was a former Decon and member of the North Branford Conregational Church. George was a proud member of the V.F.W., D.A.V and Mensa associations. He will be sadly missed. Besides his wife he is survived by his step son Lawrence Sneiderman of Guilford CT, two step daughters Kerry (Bill) Niering of Lisbon CT, and Betsy (Robert) Guala of Portland, CT. Two grandchildren, Shannon Guala Hall of Maine, Jordan Hardcastle of NY, NY and two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown. To leave a tribute please visit