1/1
George Potter LaMarsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaMarsh, George Potter
George Potter LaMarsh, 95, of North Haven; passed away peacefully at Portland Rehab on October 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Virginia McKeen LaMarsh. George was born on December 22, 1924 to the late George P. and Mary Cloonan LaMarsh. He was a WWII United States Veteran having served in the Army. After the war George worked for the United States Postal Service in the Mt. Carmel section of Hamden. He was a former Decon and member of the North Branford Conregational Church. George was a proud member of the V.F.W., D.A.V and Mensa associations. He will be sadly missed. Besides his wife he is survived by his step son Lawrence Sneiderman of Guilford CT, two step daughters Kerry (Bill) Niering of Lisbon CT, and Betsy (Robert) Guala of Portland, CT. Two grandchildren, Shannon Guala Hall of Maine, Jordan Hardcastle of NY, NY and two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown. To leave a tribute please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved