Dayharsh, George R.George R. Dayharsh, 77, of Madison, passed away May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born March 3, 1943 in New Haven to George and Ruth Dambrauskas Dayharsh. George is survived by his wife, Andrea (Farat) Dayharsh and two loving daughters, Regina Dayharsh (companion, Vincent Mooney) of North Haven and Jennifer Dayharsh of East Haven along with five grandchildren, Trevor Santanello, Tara Santanello, Lucas Santanello, Brooke Santanello and Jesse Dayharsh. George is also survived by nephew, Richard Chadderton Jr. (Diane) of Port St. Lucie, FL, niece, Lori Saliby (Mike) of Wallingford and great-nieces/nephews, Emily, Chris, Kayleigh and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Chadderton.George attended St. Aedan's School in New Haven. He graduated from Notre Dame High School (rifle, baseball) in West Haven in 1960 and from Southern CT State College (baseball) in 1964. He later received his Master's and Sixth Year degrees from Fairfield University. George worked as a teacher in New Haven. In East Haven, he continued teaching and then was an administrator for the better part of his career. He was a world traveler, and a self-taught musician. He'd spend many nights playing guitar and piano for his family and friends.George loved all aspects of sports. Whether he was playing, officiating, attending, coaching or watching, he loved it all! He also enjoyed boating and snow skiing. He was an avid golfer his entire life. He consistently shot in the 70's and was known as a long ball hitter. George loved hanging out with and participating in many shenanigans with his Notre Dame alums and other close friends. George loved life!Most of all, George cherished spending time with his daughters and grandchildren, who he loved with all his heart. He taught them countless life lessons and made an immeasurable amount of sacrifices for his family. He was the rock his kids could always count on and the hero his grandkids looked up to. You could always find him on the sidelines at any of their sporting events, supporting and cheering them on.Due to social distancing and safety, calling hours have been extended for those wearing a mask from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In addition, all are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery.203-467-2789