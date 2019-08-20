|
Gallacher, George R. Jr.
George R. Gallacher Jr., 90, of Branford,husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Gannon) Gallacher. Born in Worcester, MA, son of the late George R. Gallacher and Julia (Sullivan) Gallacher. Besides his wife, he leaves three sons: Michael (Jennifer) Gallacher of Longmeadow, MA, Steven Gallacher of Branford, and Richard (Linda) Gallacher of Westbrook, CT. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren: Ryan, Casey, Stephanie, Dylan, and Kellie. He was predeceased by his sister Eileen Weidman and a brother Thomas, both of Millbury, MA and his daughter-in-law Jean Grillo Gallacher (Michael).George was raised in Millbury, MA and graduated from Millbury High School in 1947, He received an A.B. degree from Holy Cross College in 1951. In July 1951 during the Korean War, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an air-crewman in VS-30, an anti-submarine squadron. The squadron served on 5 different aircraft carriers. He received his honorable discharge in July 1955. George and Betty were married in April 1957 and then moved to Branford. He coached St. Therese's C.Y.O. basketball team and served as scoutmaster of B.S.A. Troop 428 in Branford. He was past-president of St. Therese's Men's Club. He served several years on the Branford Inland Wetlands Commission. George was an honorary life member of Knights of Columbus Council #10. He was a life member of BPOE 1939, the American Legion Post 83, and VFW Post 3329 of Millbury, MA. He was also a past member of Mensa. He retired from Amica Mutual in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and reading. He and Betty enjoyed many trips and Broadway musicals.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019