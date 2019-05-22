Goodman, George R.

George R. Goodman, age 86, of Derby, entered into rest on May 14, 2019 in Griffin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is the loving husband of Sandra (Bablonka) Goodman for 63 ½ years. George was born in Shelton on December 13, 1932, son of the late Francis and Mabel (Paterson) Goodman and was a resident of Derby for 60 years, after being raised in Shelton and attending Shelton Schools. George joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 during the Korean War, having served on the USS Lake Champlain. After returning from the war, he was employed for many years with Russell Linen of Shelton as a Route Salesman and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after 28 years as a Senior Tool Crib Attendant. He was a member of Sikorsky Retirees Club, a Lifetime member of VFW Post 10585 and a member of American Legion Post 24 both in Derby. George was always busy tinkering with home improvement projects. He took great pride in his home, lawn and garden. He loved John Wayne Movies, vacationing with his beloved wife around the world, and visiting Mohegan Sun. He spent 9 years as a snowbird, living in Sebring, FL. George lived a good long life and worked hard. Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters, Darlene Verab of Seymour, Sandra M. Yachymczyk of Waterbury, seven grandchildren, Paul Lucke, Jamie Verab, Lauren Lapadula, Bethany Verab, Austin Verab, Tyler Yachymczyk and Juliana Yachymczyk, 4 great-grandchildren, Autumn and Kayle Lucke, Mia and Antonio DelMonaco, one brother, Frank Goodman of Southbury, one sister, Peggy Ann Ganas of Sebring, FL and several nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by the family dog Shasha. He was predeceased by one sister, Elizabeth Spey and two brothers, Billy and Robert Goodman. Interment with military honors was held privately in Riverside Cemetery. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton was entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418, Dan Casagrove Animal Shelton, Town of Branford, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405.