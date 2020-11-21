Lange, George R.George R. Lange 87, of Wallingford, CT, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center.Born in 1933, to Paul & Rose (McMahon) Lange of Meriden, CT, George lived in the Meriden/Wallingford area for his entire life.An avid skier, George was a founding member of the Meriden Ski Club. Turning his passion for skiing into a business, he opened Ski & Fashion in downtown Meriden in the early 70's.He continued his career in retail retiring from J.C. Penny's in 1998. In his retirement, he enjoyed day trips to the beach, watching plays and musicals at Godspeed Opera House, dinner out with friends and traveling to Long Island Maine.Most of all he enjoyed his Sunday day afternoon card games at his brother's house which he always referred to as "heading up the hill". There he would spend time with family and friends discussing the events of the day and playing various card games usually with a cold beer and a smile.He is survived by his son, Sean Lange and his wife Yana of Monroe, CT; his daughter, Susan Koba and her husband John of Virginia Beach, VA; his grandchildren, Emily, Colin and Quinn Lange; his twin brother, Paul Lange and his wife Dorothy of Meriden; his niece, Gail Grondin, her husband Rick and their children, Jessica Carbone and Morgan Grondin; his nephew, Allen Lange, his wife Hellen and their children, Adrian Lange and Timothy Lange; and his nephew, Scott Lange.His family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Masonicare for the excellent care they provided.Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.