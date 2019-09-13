|
|
White, George R.
George Robert White of Branford died peacefully at his home on September 10, 2019. He was the brother of Patricia DeLuca (Prisco) of Branford. He was the uncle of Stephanie Martinik (Brian), Tanya Ziegler (Jonathon), Christie Ciancola (Matthew) and Kimberly Flores (Felix). He is also survived by several grandnephews and grandnieces. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Donald, and sister Maryann. George was born in New Haven on April 5, 1943 a son of George and Mary Zvonkovic White. He graduated summa cum laude from Stevens Institute of Technology and had a career in mechanical engineering and later in accounting. He owned and operated Colonial Wine and Spirits in North Branford for 28 years.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. Friends may call prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or a . Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com .
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019