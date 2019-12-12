|
Bednarcik, George S.
At his home December 11, 2019 George S. Bednarcik 90, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Kathleen McNamara Bednarcik, loving father of John (Wendy) Bednarcik of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ellen (Ken) Maratea and Karen (Jerry) Hunt both of Hamden. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Shannon, Patrick (Amanda) and Liam Hunt, Nicholas and Melanie Maratea and a great-grandson Aiden Hunt. George was born in Hamden on March 12, 1929 son of the late Steven and Mary Kopjanski Bednarcik. He was the owner of Petroleum Heat Co. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Monday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to Smilow Cancer Center, P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519-0611. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019