New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bednarcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George S. Bednarcik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George S. Bednarcik Obituary
Bednarcik, George S.
At his home December 11, 2019 George S. Bednarcik 90, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Kathleen McNamara Bednarcik, loving father of John (Wendy) Bednarcik of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ellen (Ken) Maratea and Karen (Jerry) Hunt both of Hamden. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Shannon, Patrick (Amanda) and Liam Hunt, Nicholas and Melanie Maratea and a great-grandson Aiden Hunt. George was born in Hamden on March 12, 1929 son of the late Steven and Mary Kopjanski Bednarcik. He was the owner of Petroleum Heat Co. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Monday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to Smilow Cancer Center, P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519-0611. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -