Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's UAME Church
150 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's UAME Church
150 Dwight St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
More Obituaries for George Bracey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George S. Bracey


1937 - 2019
George S. Bracey Obituary
Bracey, George S.
George S. Bracey, 82, of Hamden, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born in Camden, SC to the late Clyburn and Susie Bracey on July 25, 1937. He retired as a New Haven Police Officer after 30+ years of dedicated service. He also retired after 10 years as a security guard with Hamden Public Schools. George leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Jacqueline Bracey; sons, Kent (Terri) Bracey and Dean (Dawn) Bracey; grandchildren, Kendrick Bracey, Dominique Bracey, Kaylin Bracey, and Donovan Bracey; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Clyburn Bracey, Jr.; sisters, Mary Ella Richardson, Emma Josie, Ruby Richardson, Thomasina Smith, and Susie Bracey; and stepmother, Alice Bracey.
A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's UAME Church, 150 Dwight St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Bracey family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019
