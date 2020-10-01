1/1
George Savage Sr.
Savage, Sr., George
George Savage, Sr., 82, of New Haven, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. George was born to the late Edward and Rosa Ben Savage in Sunbury, NC on December 6, 1937. George worked for the Plastic Fabricators, Ducksters Sportswear, and Bradley Coat Factory as a cutter. He is survived by his children, Sherrill Forbes, Darlene (Michael) Walker, and George (Beverly) Savage, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; close cousins, William 'Babes' (Mary) Barnes and Raymond Knox; sister-in-law; Sheryl (Joe) Dickson; close niece, Bridgett Hunter and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Savage; son, Anthony Pervis; brothers, James (Ann) Savage and Willie Savage; sisters, Helen Jean Gatlin and Evelyn Hunter; and grandson, Andrew Savage.
The family respectively asks all friends and loved ones to please keep us in their prayers during this difficult time; however, we are currently not receiving any guests at this time due to the pandemic. Thank you in advance. Interment will be private. To leave message of comfort for the Savage family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
