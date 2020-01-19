|
Sherman, George T.
George T. Sherman, Jr., 62, of West Haven entered into rest on January 18, 2020. George will be sadly missed by so many family members and friends including, his devoted wife Annmarie Pinto Sherman, his loving daughters Erin (Douglas) and Erica (Kristopher), grandson Joey, his siblings Ronald (Cathy) Sherman, Sr. and Elizabeth Sherman (Chic), his wife's family Anthony (Ruth), Frank, Rich (Pam), mother-in-law Karin Pinto, his nephew Ronnie Sherman, Jr., who was like a son to him especially throughout George's brief but difficult illness; and many other nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents George T. and Dorothy Griffin Sherman, Sr. and his in-laws Frank and Phyllis Pinto.
At the time of his death, George was employed by the City of West Haven in the building department. George was an avid sportsman, playing softball, basketball and football throughout his entire life. Sunday morning's you'd find George representing the Sherman Tanks on the West Haven ball fields. He was a devoted Red Sox fan and would find great joy managing the team from his home. You would often find him during the 7th inning stretch proudly singing Sweet Caroline. A lifelong West Haven resident, George was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Lawrence Church.
Visitation will take place on TUESDAY from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. On Wednesday morning the procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215-4148 or to West Haven Little League Baseball Foundation, ( indicate George Sherman in memo) PO Box 343, West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 20, 2020