Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
THE JEWISH HEALTHCARE CENTER
629 SALISBURY STREET
WORCESTER, MA
View Map
George Thurman


1933 - 2019
George Thurman Obituary
Thurman, George
George Thurman, age 85, died on Monday, April 1 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He leaves several nieces and nephews, Edward Adelman and his wife Elizabeth Lindorff of Hampton, CT, Lester Adelman and his wife Anna Joy of Sacramento, CA, Ira Adelman and his wife Marla Wiener of Needham, MA and Matthew Ritter and his wife Kelly of Amherst, NY and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He owned and operated an industrial products sales company. He was an accomplished drummer in several local bands over the years. He was born and raised in Worcester, the son of Samuel and Sarah Jacobson Thurman. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., today, Wednesday, April 3 in the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will be in Worcester Hebrew Cemetery. A Memorial Observance Reception will be held immediately following the interment in the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019
