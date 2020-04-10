|
Boone, Jr., George W.
George W. Boone, Jr. 78, of West Haven, departed this life on April 5, 2020. Mr. Boone was born in Newport News, VA on October 21, 1941, a son of the late George W. Boone, Sr. and Audrey Lee Braxton Boone. He was a Navy veteran and prior to retiring, was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft as a Machinist. Mr. Boone leaves to cherish loving memories, his children, Kevin Craig Boone, Sr. (Nicole) and Eric Maurice Boone (Lashell Sellers); sisters, Delores Elaine Jordan and Barbara Jean Tyler; a brother, Kendall Boone; his significant other, Joyce Thomas;16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline Boone.
Services will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020