George W. Boone Jr.


1941 - 2020
George W. Boone Jr. Obituary
Boone, Jr., George W.
George W. Boone, Jr. 78, of West Haven, departed this life on April 5, 2020. Mr. Boone was born in Newport News, VA on October 21, 1941, a son of the late George W. Boone, Sr. and Audrey Lee Braxton Boone. He was a Navy veteran and prior to retiring, was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft as a Machinist. Mr. Boone leaves to cherish loving memories, his children, Kevin Craig Boone, Sr. (Nicole) and Eric Maurice Boone (Lashell Sellers); sisters, Delores Elaine Jordan and Barbara Jean Tyler; a brother, Kendall Boone; his significant other, Joyce Thomas;16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline Boone.
Services will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
