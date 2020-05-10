Edmonds, Georgia

Georgia Edmonds, 75, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Helen and George Edmonds. She was a lifelong resident of Orange, CT and worked at Varca in Derby, CT for 28 years. Georgia loved music, Elvis and spending time with her family and friends. She took great pride in her home. She had such a beautiful soul, and she will be remembered for always having a smile on her face. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Dunn, of Prospect, CT who lovingly cared for her, 2 nieces: Diane Webster and Christine Warren, and 1 nephew: William Dunn. Georgia was predeceased by her brother, Calvin Edmonds, whom she adored. Thank you to the staff of the West Haven Community Center and the many people who spent time with Georgia. Contributions may be made to the Woodland Church of Oxford, CT. A private ceremony will be held by the family. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with her arrangements.



