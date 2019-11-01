New Haven Register Obituaries
Georgia H. Baldwin


1917 - 2019
Georgia H. Baldwin Obituary
Baldwin, Georgia H.
Georgia H. Baldwin, age 102 of Fort Lauderdale, FL, previously of Milford, passed away October 25, 2019. Georgia was born in Long Island City, NY, June 11, 1917, daughter of the late Harold Arthur Edgerton Hill and Jane Ann Peck Hill. She enjoyed playing bridge and throwing her annual Christmas parties and was active in the community and donated to many charities. She is survived by her son George Baldwin, her grandchildren Faith Baldwin-Chanda (Pratik) and Gregory H. Baldwin, and great-grandchildren Maile V. Chanda and Palmer Chanda. She was predeceased by her husband Wesley E. Baldwin, and her daughter-in-law Marina Baldwin. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019
