|
|
Davis, Georgia Lillian
Georgia Lillian Davis, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Golden Hill Rehabilitation Pavilion in Milford, CT. She was born October 12, 1935 in Marietta, GA to the late George and Marietta (Everett) Davis. She was a wonderful mother and provider, well-loved by all of her family and friends. She is survived by her siblings; Bernice Patrick, Minnie Lue Davis, Irma Joyce Glover, Helen Beatrice Davis, and Betty Lois Davis, her five children; Vincent and his wife Eva, Mitchell and his wife Angela, Yanna Davis Antunes, Garrett Davis, and Craig Davis, and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service, officiated by Rev. Keith A. King, will be held at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden on Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive those whose lives Georgia touched on Thursday evening, September 5th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, and also on Friday morning at church prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friends are invited to join them for a repast at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Lawrence St., New Haven following the service. The family expresses their sincere thanks for all the love and support they have received during this difficult time. For more information or to send condolences, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019