Necklas, Georgia

Georgia "Babe" Loulis Necklas, 97, of 111 South Shore Drive, East Haven, CT passed away May 16, 2020 at The Village at Mariners Point. She was the beloved wife of George Necklas. Mrs. Necklas was born in Ansonia, CT March 15, 1923, daughter of the late Paul and Diamond Macrodulous Loulis.

During World War II Georgia worked at Chance Vought in Stratford. She also worked at Vonettes in Ansonia and in several New Haven restaurants, Esquire Restaurant, Putnam Steak House and Necklas Restaurant on Orange St. in downtown New Haven prior to her retirement in 1988. She was a member of St Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and was a yearly volunteer at the Odyssey, and was a member of the Philoptochos for over 50 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara J. Necklas of Branford; 2 sons, Michael J. (Antoinette) Necklas of Guilford and Socrates G. Necklas of East Haven; 3 grandchildren, Nicole Necklas (Louis Peter V.) Sororuf, Christopher Necklas and Gabriella Necklas, two great-grandchildren, Everleigh Soraruf and Louis Peter Soraruf VI; and two godchildren, Chrissy McMahon and George Antonak; and her cousin Kay Lenihan and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband George John Necklas, 4 sisters and 3 brother-in-laws, Ella (Chris) Spiros, Olga (Chris) Bungeely, Dorothy (George) Pappas, Mary Loulis, and a brother and sister-in-law, Edward (Helen) Loulis and a daughter-in-law, Elaine Venezia Necklas. Plus two sisters-in-law Joanne (Pete) Necklas and Mary Necklas Bougiouris.

Georgia loved traveling with her husband to different countries and states in the USA. They made several trips to Greece, Italy, Mexico, California, and Minnesota. She took three family trips with her children and grandchildren to Disney World, Florida. She also enjoyed attending musicals at the Goodspeed Opera House, Shubert Theater, Ivoryton Playhouse and Nelson Hall at Elim Park, Cheshire. One of her favorite things to do with her children, nieces and nephews was to go out to lunch or dinner with them.

Due to the coronavirous there will be no calling hours at The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. (cor. Dwight), New Haven and no funeral service at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange. There will be a graveside burial service at Beaverdale Cemetary for immediate family only. Contributions may be made to St. Barbara Church Building Fund, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT 06477.



