Georgia M. Rascati, age 92, of Branford, passed away on April 16, 2019. Georgia was born in New Haven on February 22, 1927, a daughter of the late George A. Card and Clara P. (Anderson) Card. Georgia resided most of her life in New Haven and Hamden. She was retired from the Circuit Wise Corporation. Georgia was the widow of Joseph Rascati and sister of the late Esther Moore Saiano and Teckla Stout. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Georgia enjoyed playing cards, spending time with her family and can always be remembered by her happy go lucky personality.

Friends may attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 24th at 10:00 a.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Her burial will be private. To send a condolence to her family, please see:

