Szaszfai, Georgina G.

Georgina Gal Szaszfai, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, with her family by her side. Born March 26, 1946 in Vorosbereny, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Dr. George and Gizella Gal.

Georgina immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1956, during the Hungarian Revolution. She graduated high school in Summit, New Jersey and moved to Branford, Connecticut in 1965. A loving mother, she raised her family and spent the last 20 years as a realtor along the shoreline prior to retiring.

Georgina had a passion for reading and gardening. For many years leading up to her passing, Georgina enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, taking long walks on the beach, going to the gym, and actively participating at community events.

She is survived by her three children, Peter (Michelle) Szaszfai of El Mirage, Arizona; Julie Laudano (Owen Edwards) of Branford, Connecticut; and Chrissy (Ben) Racho of Terryville, Connecticut; her five grandchildren, Joey Szaszfai, Ashley Laudano, Charlotte and Eloise Racho, and John Simpson; and dear friend and former spouse of 48 years, Joseph Szaszfai.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral service Thursday morning at 10:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2019