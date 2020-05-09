Mendillo, Georgine "Gigi"
Georgine "Gigi" Anderson Hill Mendillo, 96, of Branford, passed peacefully on May 4, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1923 in Westbury, NY to Hamilton Ritchie Hill and Mary Anderson Hill. Gigi graduated from Stuart Hall in Virginia and Centenary Junior College in New Jersey. She briefly attended Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing and was a laboratory technician at St. Luke's Hospital in New York when she met her husband, Dr. John "Jack" Joseph Mendillo. After their marriage in 1945 at her family home, now the Westbury Manor, they moved around the country while Jack served in the Army and trained to be a surgeon. They eventually settled in Connecticut where they raised their family. In retirement, Gigi and Jack moved to Naples, Florida.
Gigi worked in her husband's surgical office in New Haven and was actively involved with her family and in her community. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 60 years, and served as Regent of the Mary Clap Wooster chapter in New Haven. Gigi was a member of and served as President of both the New Haven County Medical Auxiliary and the Women's Auxiliary of St. Raphael's Hospital. She also served on the altar guild of St. Thomas's Episcopal Church in New Haven for many years and was honored to be named Mother of the Year from the state of Connecticut in 1984. After moving to Naples, Gigi volunteered her time with the Naples Philharmonic, the Naples Art Museum, the Sudgen Community Theatre, and the Collier County Museum; she also served on the executive board of the Collier County Republican Committee.
Gigi was physically active and very social: serving as Class Correspondent for both her Stuart Hall and Centenary classmates throughout the decades; bowling with her friends from the New Haven Country Club; and playing more than her fair share of golf, tennis, and bridge. Gigi and Jack traveled extensively across the United States and throughout Europe, as well as to Canada, Russia, Venezuela, Brazil, and many islands in the Caribbean.
Gigi is survived by her husband Jack; her children Dr. James (Roberta) Mendillo, Pamela (Raymond) Mathews, Nancy (Peter) Dorsey, and Amy (Donal) Mastrangelo; her grandchildren Courtney (Adam) Squire, Jaimee Mendillo, Dr. Hillary Mendillo, Anson (Katelyn) Dorsey, Olivia Mastrangelo, and Sophia Mastrangelo. She is also survived by nephews Donald (Dana) Menzies, John "Cam" Menzies, and David (Pamela) Monk, as well as extended family. Gigi was predeceased by her sister Edith Monk, her nephew Randall Monk, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georgine Hill Mendillo's name to either of her favorite organizations: The Centenary Fund of Centenary University, Office of Advancement, 400 Jefferson Street, Seay Administration Building, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 or The Mary Clap Wooster Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 3000 Whitney Avenue Suite 218, Hamden, CT 06518. Additionally, donations can be made to the Covid-19 Research Resource Fund at Yale: https://covid.yale.edu/giving/giving-research/. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.