Moore, Gerald Alan
Gerald (Gerry) Alan Moore, born on November 25, 1950, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home after a long fight against brain cancer. He was 68 years old.
Gerry was born and raised in Milford, CT where he attended the 1st Church of Christ, Congregational. As a young man he was active in Boy Scouts and the Surfcasters Club. He was also a member of the International Order of DeMolay. In this fraternal order he was a Master Councilor in the Ansantawae Lodge No. 89. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Milford and then attended Wagner College on Staten Island, NY and New Haven University in New Haven, CT. For three years during college summers he life guarded on Anchor/Woodmont Beach on Long Island Sound.
Gerry and his wife Jean married on Staten Island, NY over 44 years ago. Right after the wedding they headed west to Oregon and they remained there ever since. Gerry worked at North Marion Middle School as a custodian for several years then changed to work at the Mt. Angel Abbey. He stayed at the Abbey for over 14 years starting as a custodian and progressing to be their facilities manager. Then he and Jean moved to Portland, OR where he took a facilities manager position at the Pittock Mansion. After retirement he and Jean moved to Florence, OR a seaside town on the central coast, where Gerry loved to fish and walk on the beach.
They raised two daughters, Amelia (Amy) Hettwer and Genevieve (Genny) Grady, in the Woodburn and Mt. Angel communities. Together their daughters gave Gerry and Jean five grandchildren which Gerry loved very dearly. Gerry also loved good food, good beer and a good cigar but most of all he loved his family and his life spent with them in Oregon.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019