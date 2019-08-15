New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Gerald D. Cobb Jr.


1962 - 2019
Gerald D. Cobb Jr. Obituary
Cobb, Jr., Gerald D.
Gerald "Jerry" Dwayne Cobb, Jr., age 57, of East Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in New Haven on May 31, 1962, he was the son of Gerald D. Cobb, Sr. and Joanne (Latella) Cobb, both of SC. Jerry was the fiancé of Carol Sabo and step-father to his "special buddy" Connor Sabo. He is survived by his children, Gabriella and Nicholas Cobb, siblings, James C. Cobb (Jaqueline Little), Maria K. Cobb (Edward Marotto), Jonathan Cobb, niece and nephew, Makayla and Tyler Cobb, and great-niece, Lilah Mae.
The hours for visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon during the visitation. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 16, 2019
