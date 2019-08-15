|
Cobb, Jr., Gerald D.
Gerald "Jerry" Dwayne Cobb, Jr., age 57, of East Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in New Haven on May 31, 1962, he was the son of Gerald D. Cobb, Sr. and Joanne (Latella) Cobb, both of SC. Jerry was the fiancé of Carol Sabo and step-father to his "special buddy" Connor Sabo. He is survived by his children, Gabriella and Nicholas Cobb, siblings, James C. Cobb (Jaqueline Little), Maria K. Cobb (Edward Marotto), Jonathan Cobb, niece and nephew, Makayla and Tyler Cobb, and great-niece, Lilah Mae.
The hours for visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon during the visitation. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 16, 2019