Brown, Sr., Gerald F.
Gerald F. Brown, beloved husband of over 25 years to Margaret Brown, left this earth on April 4, 2020. Born on November 10, 1949 he was a lifelong resident of Durham. He was a graduate of Durham High School and of the American College of Mortuary Sciences in NYC. After graduation, he began his amazing career of over 45 years as a funeral director. He was loved and respected by his Durham and New Haven Communities having been employed by Howard K. Hill funeral services for over 10 years. He was president of the Durham Cemetery Corporation, a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 771, a member of the Benchwarmers Club, and volunteered his time to work at the Benchwarmers booth during the Durham Fair every year. He was kind, funny, and always had a kind word or a shoulder to lean on. He was a wonderful husband, son, father, and grandfather and brought out the best in everyone. He was truly one of a kind and we will cherish and love him forever! He was predeceased by his father, Helmuth Brown; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his mother, Regina Brown; brother Thomas Brown and his wife Jane; son, Gerald F. Brown, Jr., his wife Valerie and children, Mya and Cole; daughter, Lauren Brown and her fiancé Monica Sigel; step-daughter Sheri Lynne Vanasse and her wife, Sherry Clark; step-son Steven R. Vanasse, his wife Sue and his sons, Zackary, Cameron, Anthony; step-son Christopher J. Vanasse, his wife Jenn and their daughter Emily Grace; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. In lieu of flowers, a monetary legacy gift honoring the life of Gerald Brown can be made to The Prosperity Foundation. To make your donation, please visit http://www.tpfct.org, click "donate" and select the "Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Scholarship Fund" in the fund list. To leave a message for the Brown family, please visit,
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2020