Gerald Feldman
1936 - 2020
Feldman, Gerald
Gerald Feldman, 88, of 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, devoted husband of Elaine (Levin) Feldman, died on Nov. 5, 2020. Born in Boston, MA on May 29, 1936, Jerry was the son of the late Edward & Edith (Levitinsky) Feldman. Beloved Father of David Feldman (Barbara) of Shelton, Lisa Mayer (Stephen Mayer III) of Hamden, Rachel Feldman of Hamilton, MT. Dear brother of the late Doris Waldman. Cherished grandfather of Tyler & Brandan.
Funeral Services at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, 60 Jewell St., New Haven on Sunday morning, November 8th at 10:30 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to The Towers @ Tower Lane Foundation, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
