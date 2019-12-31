|
Goulart, Gerald M.
Gerald M. Goulart 84, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Dec. 29, in the Griffin Hospital. He is the husband of Marianita T. Tangco Goulart. Born in New Bedford, MA on Feb. 27, 1935 son of the late Manuel and Alice (O'Brien) Goulart. A communicant of Holy Rosary Church. Veteran of the Korean War serving in the Air Force. Member of the Post 1101 in WV and was employed in The General Service Administration as a communication specialist. Survivors besides his wife sons Gerald A. Goulart of Ansonia and WV and Lawrence W. Goulart of Rydal, PA, six grandchildren very close friends Brian Onze, Rodrigo Batista and Jose Metz. He was predeceased by sisters Joanne Scott and Mary Pate. Calling hour will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 9:15 a.m. till 10:15 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 2, 2020