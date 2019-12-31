New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Goulart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald M. Goulart


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald M. Goulart Obituary
Goulart, Gerald M.
Gerald M. Goulart 84, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Dec. 29, in the Griffin Hospital. He is the husband of Marianita T. Tangco Goulart. Born in New Bedford, MA on Feb. 27, 1935 son of the late Manuel and Alice (O'Brien) Goulart. A communicant of Holy Rosary Church. Veteran of the Korean War serving in the Air Force. Member of the Post 1101 in WV and was employed in The General Service Administration as a communication specialist. Survivors besides his wife sons Gerald A. Goulart of Ansonia and WV and Lawrence W. Goulart of Rydal, PA, six grandchildren very close friends Brian Onze, Rodrigo Batista and Jose Metz. He was predeceased by sisters Joanne Scott and Mary Pate. Calling hour will be held on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 from 9:15 a.m. till 10:15 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -