1/1
Gerald Nicholas Tirozzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tirozzi, Gerald Nicholas
Gerald Nicholas Tirozzi, age 83, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born in New Haven to the late Gerald and Rose Varipapa Tirozzi. Gerry was considered the national voice of education and was a champion of educational equity and excellence for all students. He dedicated over 50 years of his life to education. His impressive list of educational positions included Teacher, Principal, Superintendent of Schools in New Haven, Connecticut Commissioner of Education, President of Wheelock College in Boston, Professor, Author, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Executive Director of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He retired in 2012 but continued writing articles and opinion editorials on education. His book "Stop the School Bus: Getting Education Reform on Track" was published in 2013. Gerry's expertise was often sought after, and he served on many prestigious boards, tasks forces, and commissions. He was serving on the North Shore Animal League in NY in recent years. His public service was recognized at the local, state, national and international levels. He received many awards and accolades over his long career. He was proud of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and being bestowed the Rank of Commendatore by the Italian Embassy. Gerry's legacy in education will be felt for many years to come. He was a leader, mentor and friend to many people who considered themselves lucky to have worked with him over the five decades.
Gerry was predeceased by his son Todd and brother Steve. He is survived by his wife Sharman, son Jeffrey (Kim), daughter-in-law Allison, brother Nick (Linda) stepchildren Revan Rottach (Tim), Mac McKinnon (Paula), grandchildren Kayla, Jason, Jack, James and Will and cousins, nieces and nephews. "Poppy" was greatly loved by his grandchildren and reveled in teaching and spending time with them. He loved family gatherings.
A private burial service was held with his family in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a time when friends and family can gather safely. Charitable contributions may be made to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesaz.com) or Boys and Girls Club of New Haven (www.bgc-newhaven.org). Share a memory and sign Gerry's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved