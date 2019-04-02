Ryan, Gerald "Jerry"

Gerald "Jerry" Paul Ryan, of Branford, CT, died peacefully at his home on March 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was 72. Jerry was born on September 27, 1946 in Bristol, CT to his parents, Philip and Helen (Papa) Ryan. Jerry was the loving husband of Janet (Suhre) Ryan for over 42 years. He is survived by his son, Michael Ryan (Brianna) of Austin, TX, and daughter, Paige Shank (Jonathan) of Hingham, MA. He is also survived by his brothers, Philip William Ryan (Jill) of Branford, CT and John Ryan (Karen) of Philadelphia, PA. Jerry is also survived by grandsons Dylan and Benjamin Shank and Luke and Crosby Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry graduated from Tufts College and Suffolk Law School. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was an attorney in New Haven and most recently Branford practicing real estate law for over 40 years. Jerry was a fanatic sports fan rooting the Yankees, Giants, Celtics, Bruins, Uconn Huskies and Yale Bulldogs traveling the country to cheer on his teams and having attended over 30 superbowls throughout his life. But his greatest love was his wife, children and grandchildren whom he adored. Jerry will also be missed immensely by the large number of friends he collected throughout his life.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Branford Congregational Church on the green at 1009 Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute (300 Technology Sq., Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139) or the Guilford VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice (753 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437).

