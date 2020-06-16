Gerald Schultz
1943 - 2020
Schultz, Gerald
Gerald Schultz, 76, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Marcia (Wolvek) Schultz.
Mr. Schultz was born November 8, 1943, in New York, NY, son of the late Frank and Alice Schultz. He was retired from Quinnipiac University where he was Professor of Mathematics. He was also Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at Southern Connecticut State University.
Jerry had an unbridled enthusiasm for tennis, musicals, traveling, spending endless hours at museums, and dancing the polka with my mother at every event opportunity. As a college mathematics professor for over 45 years, he had a passion for education that may never be surpassed. I am so proud and honored to be his son and I know he will always be with us as he will continue to live through me.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Schultz is survived by his son, Dr. Scott Schultz of New Orleans, and his sister, Alice Schultz Colloton of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Waterbury is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
