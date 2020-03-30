|
Cappiello, Sr., Gerald V.
Gerald V. Cappiello, Sr. of New Haven died peacefully on March 29, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the wife of Michele DiMartino Cappiello. Gerry was born in New Haven on October 12, 1946 to the late Angelo D. and Alma Pontillo Cappiello. He was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School and at the same time began getting involved in local politics. Gerry was a Judicial Marshal for the Sate of Connecticut for over 30 years. He coached little league baseball and was an avid Yankee and UCONN Women's Basketball fan. He was the father of Mia Alma Cappiello and the late Gerald V. Cappiello, Jr. He is also survived by his cousins Bernadette, Ralph, Jimmy and Billy and his former wife EllenAnn Clough.
Private services will be held with Gerry's family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date in the future. Share a memory and sign Gerry's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2020