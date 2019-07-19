|
|
Ryan Jr., Gerald V.
Gerald V. "Jerry" Ryan, Jr., 67, passed away on July 1, 2019 in Cheyenne, WY. Jerry was born to Gerald V. Ryan, Sr. and Marion (Dunn) Ryan on July 19, 1951 in New Haven, CT. Jerry graduated from Ansonia High School in 1969. He retired from the US Army in 1992 as a Master Sergeant earning the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Jerry was a 45-year member of the American Legion. Jerry is survived by his spouse Edwarda Lee; brothers James (Maureen) Ryan of Ansonia, CT; David (Linda) Ryan of Towson, MD; sisters Eileen Ryan of Ansonia, CT and Carol (Edward) Karkowski of Seymour, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local animal shelter. Arrangements are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home, Cheyenne, WY.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019