Gerald Williams
Gerald Williams, Sr., 80, of North Haven passed away March 17, 2019. He was the husband of Patsy Murphy. Gerald leaves to cherish his memories sons Gerald Williams Jr. and William Bentley; daughter Sandra Suggs; brothers Gilbert and Grover Williams; sisters Gladys Hubson, Gloria Williams, Geraldine White, Gertrude Burrell and Geneva Senior along with a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 22, 2019 at 7 p.m. at United House of Prayer for All People, 100 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 6:30 until time of service. Interment in VA Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2019
