Poole, Geraldine A.

Geraldine A. Poole, 90, of New Haven, passed away June 19, 2019 in her home with family and friends in prayerful vigilance. She was born November 1, 1928 in Tennille, Georgia to the late Goliath Armstrong and the late Lula Humphrey Armstrong Dawson. Geraldine was married to her late husband, Oscar Poole. Cherishing her memory are their sons, Arthur (Donna) and Stanley, Hugh (Kathy) and Gerald (Francesca); a niece whom she regarded as a daughter, Myrtlene (Jessie) Pearson; sister, Annie Rosa Bell; brother, Eugene Dawson; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends, especially a former daughter-in-law, Cathy Poole. She was preceded by two brothers, three sisters and several step-siblings.

Home going services will be held Wed., June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Varick Memorial A.M.E Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will occur at Evergreen Cemetery. Services held by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Poole family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 25, 2019