New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Varick Memorial A.M.E Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Varick Memorial A.M.E Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine A. Poole


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine A. Poole Obituary
Poole, Geraldine A.
Geraldine A. Poole, 90, of New Haven, passed away June 19, 2019 in her home with family and friends in prayerful vigilance. She was born November 1, 1928 in Tennille, Georgia to the late Goliath Armstrong and the late Lula Humphrey Armstrong Dawson. Geraldine was married to her late husband, Oscar Poole. Cherishing her memory are their sons, Arthur (Donna) and Stanley, Hugh (Kathy) and Gerald (Francesca); a niece whom she regarded as a daughter, Myrtlene (Jessie) Pearson; sister, Annie Rosa Bell; brother, Eugene Dawson; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends, especially a former daughter-in-law, Cathy Poole. She was preceded by two brothers, three sisters and several step-siblings.
Home going services will be held Wed., June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Varick Memorial A.M.E Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will occur at Evergreen Cemetery. Services held by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Poole family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now