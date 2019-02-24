New Haven Register Obituaries
National Cremation and Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
(850) 623-2205
Geraldine Simmons
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
National Cremation and Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
National Cremation and Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
Simmons, Geraldine F.
Geraldine F. Aquila Simmons, 89, of Pace, FL passed away on February 1, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. She was born on March 25, 1929 to Thomas and Anna Aquila in New Haven, Connecticut. She moved from Connecticut to Florida in 1975. Gerry worked as a food service supervisor at West Florida Hospital for 20 years. She was an active member at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Milton, FL. Gerry enjoyed cooking, fishing, and camping.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Anna Aquila, brothers; William "Billy" Aquila, Thomas Aquila, Jr., and George Aquila, and son; Douglas. She is survived by her husband; Robert D. Simmons, sons; Bernard, Michael, and Robert, and two grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at National Cremation & Burial Society located at 5641 Hwy 90 W., Milton, FL 32583.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
