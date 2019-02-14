New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Assumption
Griffin, Geraldine
Geraldine Griffin, an 83 year old resident of Ansonia and longtime former Derby resident, entered into eternal rest Feb. 12 at Griffin Hospital. She was a devoted partner of the late David Mockler for 31 years. She was born Sept. 7, 1935 in Derby, daughter of the late Gerald and Constance Beck Griffin. She graduated from Ansonia High School and was a parishioner of The Church of the Assumption. She worked as a telephone operator for S.N.E.T. and Farrel Co. She also worked in the Ansonia and Orange Assessors office for many years. Geraldine was a member of the Hibernians and with her son an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She leaves her son Paul Lucuk Jr. and daughter-in-law Denise of Ansonia, sister Barbara Hotchkiss (Gordon) of Naugatuck, brother Richard Griffin of Hamden and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Griffin. Friends and family may call on Friday, Feb. 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Feb. 16 (DIRECTLY) at The Church of the Assumption. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Assumption School, 51 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2019
