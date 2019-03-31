New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Branford, CT
Jakacki, Geraldine
Geraldine Jannetti Jakacki of Stony Creek died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late John J. Jakacki. She was born in Stony Creek November 18, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Ghelardi Jannetti. Survived by friends Wendy Salmoiraghi, Roberta (Sid) Blake, and Joan Derrico all of Stony Creek, Bernadette Franco of Branford; her brother Robert (Claire) Jannetti of Stony Creek and her nephews Stephen (Valerie) Jannetti of MO, and Joseph (Patty) Jannetti of East Haven. She was predeceased by her sister Sylvia Dooley.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service Wednesday morning at 10:00 in St. Agnes Cemetery Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Stony Creek Rescue Co. 5, PO Box 3312, Stony Creek, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
