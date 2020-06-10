Geraldine L. Caesar
1942 - 2020
Caesar, Geraldine L.
Geraldine L. Caesar of Hamden, CT, age 77, passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2020. She was born in Society Hill, South Carolina, on August 17th, 1942, to the late and loving parents, Lilah (Cox) Bacote and Perry Bacote, and has one loving sister, Rita Williams. She had five (5) children: Perry Bacote, Tracey Bacote (Lester Frizzell), Randy Caesar (Renee Caesar), Diane C. Whittley (Weaverton Whittley), and Merrill Caesar (Latresa Murphy). She also had four (4) grandchildren, Jasmine Caesar, Kalah Caesar, Lilah Caesar, and Mariah Caesar. She had a supportive cousin, Curtis McQueen, and loving Bacote, Antrum, and Cox family members. Geraldine was a retired Correctional Officer of the Cheshire's Department of Corrections, and immensely enjoyed the relationships she had with the other officers and staff members. She loved casino gambling, shopping, dining out, entertaining, singing, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, is in care of arrangements. Graveside services will be held at Beaverdale Memorial Park of New Haven on Saturday, June 13th, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
