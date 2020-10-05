1/1
Geraldine (Mastroianni) Laborde
Laborde, Geraldine (MASTROIANNI)
Geraldine Laborde (Mastroianni) was born on June 6, 1941 in New Haven, Connecticut. She passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 79 in Canton, Michigan. Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Jeannine (Jim) Herdon, Danielle (Anthony) Trudel; son, Justin (Tina) Laborde Jr.; sister, Nina (Harry) Bates; five grandsons, Jimmy Herdon, Liam Herdon, Gavin Herdon, Aidan Herdon, Dominic Trudel; and three granddaughters, Paige Laborde, Emily Laborde, and Helena Trudel. She was preceded in death by Father, Dominic Mastroianni; Mother, Anna Mastroianni; sister, Diamond Mastroianni; and husband, Justin Laborde, Sr.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning, Oct. 8th from 10:00 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:45 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at
St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven for a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 5, 2020.
