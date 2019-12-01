New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
King's Highway Cemetery
Milford, CT
Geraldine "Gerry" Mason


1939 - 2019
Geraldine "Gerry" Mason Obituary
Mason, Geraldine "Gerry"
Geraldine "Gerry" Mason, age 80, a lifelong Milford resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in her home. She was born on January 19, 1939 to the late Zigmund and Julia Rupar York. Before retiring, she worked on the family farm and was also employed as a real estate agent. Devoted to her family, she is survived by her son Michael Mason (Melanie) of Milford, brother Dennis York of Florida, grandson Jay Mason of Ansonia and her lifetime partner Dominick Facin. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her children John, Lynda and Richard Mason, brother Zigmund York, Jr and sister Gloria Briggs. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2019
