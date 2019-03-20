Mastriano, Geraldine "Gerri"

Geraldine "Gerri" Antonino Mastriano of East Haven died peacefully on March 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John R. Mastriano. She was born in West Haven on November 5, 1934 to the late Antonio and Mary Tangredi Antonino and worked for 21 years as a receptionist at the Hospital of St. Raphael. She volunteered at the Hospital for several years after retiring. Gerri was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church and a member of the St. Anne Society. She is the loving mother of Andrew Mastriano, Anthony (Patricia) Mastriano, NHPD retired and the late Mary Mastriano. Sister of Marie Morazzini, Linda Teodosio, John Antonino and the late Emanuel "Chuck", Anthony "Tony" and Dominic "Mickey" Antonino. Proud and loving grandmother of Anthony "TJ" and Thomas Mastriano and Guy Gaudiosi and great-grandmother of Axel Mastriano.

Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.