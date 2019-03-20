New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Mastriano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Gerri" Mastriano


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine "Gerri" Mastriano Obituary
Mastriano, Geraldine "Gerri"
Geraldine "Gerri" Antonino Mastriano of East Haven died peacefully on March 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John R. Mastriano. She was born in West Haven on November 5, 1934 to the late Antonio and Mary Tangredi Antonino and worked for 21 years as a receptionist at the Hospital of St. Raphael. She volunteered at the Hospital for several years after retiring. Gerri was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church and a member of the St. Anne Society. She is the loving mother of Andrew Mastriano, Anthony (Patricia) Mastriano, NHPD retired and the late Mary Mastriano. Sister of Marie Morazzini, Linda Teodosio, John Antonino and the late Emanuel "Chuck", Anthony "Tony" and Dominic "Mickey" Antonino. Proud and loving grandmother of Anthony "TJ" and Thomas Mastriano and Guy Gaudiosi and great-grandmother of Axel Mastriano.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Gerri's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now