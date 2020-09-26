1/1
Geraldine P. Zyskowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zyskowski, Geraldine P.
Geraldine P. Zyskowski passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Shelton, the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Botti. Geraldine was the devoted wife of 50 years to her beloved late husband, Robert. Geraldine was the cherished Mother of Denean Pomarico and her husband Frank of Woodbridge, and Robert Zyskowski and his wife Lori of Westport. Geraldine was a treasured Grammy to her three precious grandchildren, Cassandra Pomarico, Alexandra Zyskowski, and Robert Zyskowski III. Geraldine was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Botti and Peter Botti, a sister, Wanda Salvati, and her special sister-in-law Genevieve Healey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in the Botti, Salvati, and Healey families. Geraldine spent the majority of her life as the caretaker for her adored family. Geraldine extended her warm heart to be a para-professional aiding hearing impaired children at the Ripton School in Shelton. Geraldine was regarded as a kind and caring woman that loved her family unconditionally. Denean and Robert would like to thank the wonderful staff of Benchmark at Split Rock for the care and compassion shown to their Mother throughout the past five years and the caregivers at Home InStead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in the name of Geraldine to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Due to COVID-19, the family will not have calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing will take place at Saint Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton on Monday, September 28 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery, Derby. Riverview Funeral Home Shelton is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved