Geraldine Pascale
Pascale, Geraldine
Geraldine "Gerri" Pascale, age 74, of West Haven passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Jessie Burinsky Aniballi. Gerri is survived by her sons Joe Pascale, Keith Pascale and Dave (Robin Doss) Pascale, her grandchildren, Stacy, Cody, Ronny Anthony, Kayla, Jessica, Keith, Joshua and Giovanna, her Great children, Jayda, Kiara Imani and Malikai Jordan. She is also survived by her Sisters Victoria (Joseph) Abate, Theresa (Ronald) DuVall, Carol Ginnotti and Nancy (John) Suess, her life long friend Mary Beebe and many nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Dawn Marie Pascale Cito. Prior to her retirement, Gerri worked for Healthnet as a Data Processor. Gerri loved crocheting and donated scarves and shawls to patients at Yale.
All Funeral Service will be private, in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the green. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
