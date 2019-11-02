|
|
Peter, Geraldine
Geraldine Peter, 77, of Ansonia passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, with her family by her side. She is the loving wife of Joseph J. Peter.
Born in Derby on Nov. 10, 1941, daughter of the late Gennaro and Josephine (Francolini) Voccia. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, graduate of Derby High School and Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing in New London. She worked as a Registered Nurse in local hospitals and convalescent homes and was known by family and friends for her loving and caring nature. She was an avid reader and fan of UConn Women's basketball.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Joe, two sons Joseph G. Peter of New York and John T. Peter of Walton Kentucky, a brother Joseph Voccia (Carol) of Glen Ellyn, IL, a nephew, Jason Voccia (Karen Lagasse) of Wellesly, MA, a niece, Stacy Andrews (Michael) of Belmont, MA, and many beloved cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St. at 11 a.m. Entombment will be held in Mt. St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Derby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in care of the Funeral Home to the () or the Church of Assumption.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019